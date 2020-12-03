Family thanks healthcare workers through light and music display

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Healthcare workers have been on the front lines of the pandemic all these long months working long hours and trying to provide comfort to those who need it.

Now a town of Clay family is showing their appreciation in a unique way!

Steve Scicchitano has put up this light & music display at his home along Harriet Fisher drive in Clay.

Plus this isn’t your typical light show synced to music. When you drive by and tune your car radio to a certain frequency — there will be an added bonus.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected