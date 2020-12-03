Family thanks healthcare workers through light and music display

TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Healthcare workers have been on the front lines of the pandemic all these long months working long hours and trying to provide comfort to those who need it.
Now a town of Clay family is showing their appreciation in a unique way!
Steve Scicchitano has put up this light & music display at his home along Harriet Fisher drive in Clay.
Plus this isn’t your typical light show synced to music. When you drive by and tune your car radio to a certain frequency — there will be an added bonus.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- EMS detail COVID challenges as 911 system close to breaking point
- House Dems pick moderate New Yorker to lead campaign arm
- Border county banking on wind farms to ‘boost’ economy in rural South Texas
- Activists organizing vehicle caravan to call for immigration reform, suspension of deportations
- Family Healthcast: What we know about the COVID-19 vaccines
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App