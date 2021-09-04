Fan-favorite vendor impacted by lack of attendees at NYS Fair; still happy to be back

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– They don’t just call him the fry guy for nothing! Jim Hasbrouck has been frying up just about anything you can think of at the New York State Fair for 12 years now.

He got the idea to start Fried Specialities from his many years of camping with his family. Hasbrouck said he would take his kids almost every weekend and would always bring his pot and oil to fry different foods over the campfire, eventually gaining the name “fry guy.”

“I bought this trailer in 2009 and my wife told me we could never make a go out of it and we have now,” Hasbrouck said.

His business has become so popular since he started that he grew to three locations and 30 employees during the 2019 NYS Fair, but this year looked much different.

Hasbrouck said business has been down quite a bit due to the low attendance, but he wasn’t surprised. That’s why he proactively downsized before the start of this year’s fair from three locations to two and reduced his menu items.

“Usually I do a lot of big deep-fried sandwiches, we’re not this year because of the COVID, so we slowed down on some of them, our trailers are smaller so we condense our menu for the trailers,” he said.

But his most popular menu item? Deep fried peanut butter and jelly! Tune into @NewsChannel9 at 11pm to find out how his business did this year @NYSFair and you may even see me taste test the creation that started it all! (2/2)#LocalSYR pic.twitter.com/sLgahejOPp — Madison Moore (@MadisonMooreTV) September 5, 2021

But one thing that has remained constant since the start of his business is the most popular menu item, deep-fried peanut butter and jelly sandwiches!

When asked how he felt about the fair being 18 days this year, Hasbrouck said he thought it was a little long, adding that he was really tired but said he’s just glad to be back at the fair interacting with his fair family and his loyal customers.

“If they want to do 18, I’ll do 18! If they want to do 30, I’ll do 30!” Jim hasbrouck said of nys fair length

Menu items range from deep fried pickles to the defibrillator and the heart failure. For more information on where you can find Fried Specialities, you can visit their Facebook page here.