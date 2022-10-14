SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As the Syracuse Football team gets set to welcome NC State to the dome Saturday, Orange fans from all over are ready to pack the Dome and ready to do so in sellout fashion.

As of Friday evening, only around 200 tickets remain for the first matchup between ranked opponents at the Dome since 2001.

At that time “Fallin'” by Alecia Keys was the #1 song on the Billboard Charts, Training Day was the #1 movie in theaters and $1.46 was enough to get you a gallon of gasoline.

And speaking of movies, the script is set for the matchup this weekend. Perfect football weather, parent’s weekend, and a sellout crowd is a recipe for an afternoon that, if all goes well, could see Syracuse improve to 6-0 for the first time since 1987.

That energy is infectious around Syracuse’s campus and the students feel it too.

“I think people are starting to realize our football team is pretty good,” SU senior student Sam Moore said.

“We’ve been going to every game but you see just week by week it just gets more hype on campus,” he added, “And this week it’s the big 3:30 game that everyone is excited for.”