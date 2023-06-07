SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The smoke taking the air out of St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview concert of the season. Chris Stapleton won’t be taking the stage Thursday night. Either way, fans are hoping the show will go on another day.

The show must go on… but not when the air quality is this bad.

“Nobody wants to be outside in this,” said Cynthia Mauldin of North Syracuse.

“I don’t think anyone is going to be upset with him making that decision,” said James Brown of Kirkville.

A decision that was made Wednesday afternoon. Chris Stapleton announcing to his fans on Twitter.

Despite fans buying tickets months ago, Mauldin and Brown don’t seem too upset.

“A lot of things are getting canceled from what I understand. So I think that was the right thing to do,” said Mauldin.

“Chris Stapleton did the right thing. Not only for all of the fans but for himself. I mean as an artist, you know to go out to perform a concert with air quality like that is probably not the best thing for him to do,” said Brown.

It’s still unclear when the concert will be rescheduled. An update won’t be released until Friday, June 9 mid-day.

Mauldin and Brown plan on keeping their tickets and going to the concert, once that date is released.