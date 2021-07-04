Fans return to NBT Bank Stadium for Fourth of July

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It was truly a night to remember at NBT Bank Stadium as the Syracuse Mets defeated the Rochester Red Wings 4-2.

Nearly 10,000 fans filled the stands Sunday night and many families returned to their Fourth of July tradition after it was put on pause last year due to the pandemic.

Including Kathleen Dicarlo who’s been coming to the games for years with her family and just talking about the long-standing tradition made her emotional.

“Last year we couldn’t do it for the pandemic and everything opened so here we are and looking forward to a beautiful evening, friends, family, fireworks,” she said.

It’s also a family tradition for Joe Walker who grew up going to watch the Syracuse Mets and now brings his own children to watch the games.

“It just means a lot, I mean last year was just so rough for everybody to be out here all of these people enjoying this, the weather’s great… you can’t ask for a better day than today so it means a lot,” Walker said.

Syracuse Mets General Manager, Jason Smorol couldn’t agree more and said going to a baseball game on the Fourth of July is the American way.

“That’s a part of the fabric of our community it’s part of the fabric of our nation and to be you know in the midst of the summer coming out of the pandemic and being a big part of bringing this whole community together in a positive way that’s what we’re here for and that’s what we’re excited about this Fourth of July,” he said.