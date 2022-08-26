SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thousands of Central New Yorkers recently received letters from Practice Resources, LLC, a local medical billing company, about a data breach.

Viewers reached out to the Your Stories team to see if these letters were legitimate — which they are. As confusion around the letters grew, so did your questions.

We reached out to Practice Resources, LLC to find answers to some of your common questions. Here’s what we found.

I threw some letters away thinking it was a scam. How should I move forward?

Answer: Please contact our call center at 1-866-667-1465 for help enrolling in credit monitoring and related services.

I don’t have access to a computer or email to register online. What do I do?

Answer: Please contact our call center at 1-866-667-1465 for help in offline enrollment of credit monitoring and related services.

Some letters were addressed to dead relatives. Should I be worried?

Answer: There is no need to be worried, and we are very sorry for your loss. To help protect your deceased family member, there are steps you can take to request a copy of and place notations on their credit report. For more information, please contact our call center at 1-866-667-1465.

A letter was sent to someone who no longer lives here. Will they still be contacted?

Answer: Letters were mailed to the last known addresses of all potentially affected individuals. PRL has also posted information about the incident on its website. If you are concerned that the intended letter recipient has not received a copy of the letter, please advise them to contact our call center at 1-866-667-1465.

It says my health plan number and/or medical record number was involved. Is this my Medicaid/Medicare number?

Answer: Yes, in the case of some patients, the policy number impacted was the individual’s Medicare or Medicaid number.

There’s an offer for free credit monitoring for 12 months, but when I got to register it asks for payment information. Is this the right spot?

Answer: Please make sure to enter the enrollment URL into the address bar of your web browser — not into a search engine like Google. If, after doing so, you continue to have issues, please contact our call center at 1-866-667-1465 and request to be connected to the product support team.

If you have a question that wasn’t listed here, Practice Resources, LLC says to call the call center between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday at 1-866-667-1465.