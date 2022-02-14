ELBRIDGE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Farming is a way of life for many Central New Yorkers, including AJ Wormuth of Half Full Dairy who describes his past 30 years as a dairy farmer as nonstop.

“Cows rule, I mean everything’s driven by the cows.” aj wormuth, owner of half full dairy

But now his business is facing a major hurdle after the Farm Labor Wage Board voted to recommend lowering the overtime threshold for farmworkers from 60 hours to 40 hours a week, a decision the agricultural industry is against.

“So the bottom line is our products will just be too expensive to produce, farms can’t pass those costs down the line on to consumers and they have to make up for those costs somewhere,” Steve Ammerman, Director of Communications at New York Farm Bureau said.

But others believe the move is important to protect farmworkers' rights to fair wages and compensation.



For Wormuth that will mean cutting down his 35 employees’ hours, a move he fears will drive them away.

“The employees can just go to another state that doesn’t have this and work more hours to make that up,” he said.

Wormuth said many of his workers live on the farm and have expressed wanting to keep the threshold at 60 so they can send as much money as possible home to support their families.

“So agriculture’s unlike any other industry, especially dairy farming, we’re 24 hours, 7 days a week all the time, so we have the hours available and people want to work so why are we limiting what they can work if they don’t want it,” Wormuth said.

Aside from increasing wage costs, Wormuth said this decision would make their products less competitive and could lead to suppliers buying milk from other states.

“I think you’re going to see less and less locally produced products in New York across all agriculture, including dairy,” Wormuth said if the threshold is approved.

But not everyone agrees, including labor rights advocates who believe farmworkers deserve the same overtime compensation as other workers in different industries receive.

“Working more than 40 hours per week at this kind of labor takes a toll on people’s health and their bodies and at the very least those extra hours should be reiterated at the same overtime rate as other workers receive,” Laurie Konwinski, an advocate for lowering the threshold said.

The final decision lies in the hands of Governor Kathy Hochul who will review a report submitted by the Department of Labor Commissioner. If the recommendation is approved the threshold would be phased in over the next decade.