SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It was a farmer’s dream in Syracuse this weekend!

Farmers and anyone interested in outdoor work came to the Fairgrounds from February 23 through the 25 for the New York State Farm Show.

The show was hosted at the Fairgrounds Exposition Center, the Center of Progress, the Horticulture building and the Science and Industry Buildings.

Each building was filled with the latest farm equipment. You could find tractors, seed and crop protection products, and other supplies.

One of the vendors at the farm show, Territory Manager of Kioti Tractor, Tom Martell, said now is the perfect time to have this show.

“Yeah they want to get ready for spring planning and stuff and we’ve brought along with us the factory representatives like myself and my service manager and if people have questions to ask they can get any questions they want answered,” said Martell.

There were over 400 exhibitors at the event.