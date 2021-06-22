Farmers in Onondaga County can apply for grants of up to $15,000

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When life shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, farmers stepped up to produce the food we all depend on.

To help ease the burden, Onondaga County will use $500,000 in federal relief funding from the 2020 CARES Act to help farmers bounce back from the pandemic.

In an announcement made at Naravino Orchard on Tuesday afternoon, County Executive Ryan McMahon said farms up to 50 acres in Onondaga County can apply for grants of up to $15,000.

Farmers can use the money for operating costs, rents, mortgages, utilities, payroll, hiring and insurance.

This is a small little thing that we’re hoping to do to help get them on their feet, maybe get them out of debt and to help retain employees. We think it’s going to be a popular program, and again, if it’s popular, we’ll look to expand it. Ryan McMahon, Onondaga County Executive

As life gets closer to normal, some farmers are making their way back to operating how they did before the pandemic, but others still have a good deal of catching up to do with very little resources.

“It’s hard being a small farmer in general, keeping up with the costs of supplies and labor, explained Vincent Sicignano, owner of Navarino Orchard.

If farmers are awarded the grant, they must retain workers, continue business operations and preserve careers in agriculture.

“This could be the difference between this farm being able to continue to produce or go out of business,” — Danielle Volles, President, Onondaga County Farm Bureau

Onondaga County is meeting the needs of some of the essential workers who’ve served us through it all.

“We need to continue to keep that legacy going and we need all the farms in New York state, whether they have 1 acre, 50 acres, 1,000 acres or 5,000 acres, to continue to produce food for New Yorkers,” Volles said.

There are 178 farms in Onondaga County that are eligible for the program, being 50 acres or less.

If you’re interested in applying for the grant, an application will be posted here on the county’s website. The link will go live on Wednesday, June 23.

The county will also send applications to those on the Onondaga County Agriculture Council mailing list, McMahon said. You can sign up for the listserv here.

Applications are due by July 23.