FILE – Visitors to the Edge, an outdoor observation deck 1100 feet above the ground, look at the lights of Manhattan, March 2, 2021, in New York. New York will lose one seat in Congress as a result of national population shifts, according to census data released Monday. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

(STACKER) – From 2018 to 2019, the U.S. population grew by .48%, its slowest rate in 100 years. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years.

But in other pockets of the country, populations are growing. These shifts can be due to job opportunities, high quality of life, easy commutability to job centers, low rents, or any combination of these or other factors. Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing counties in New York using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2019, based on 5-year estimates.

A county typically sees population growth as a “bedroom community” (a municipality with an atypically large commuting population) to a large city. These communities are typically quieter than their feeder cities, offer lower rents and a higher quality of living, and are remote enough to be immune to the feeder city’s crime, traffic, and crowds. Keep reading to see if your home county made the list.

#30. Cortland County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: -1,587

— #2,876 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: -3.2%

— #39 among counties in New York, #2,282 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 47,865

— #50 largest county in New York, #1,021 largest county nationwide

#29. Schoharie County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: -1,567

— #2,872 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: -4.8%

— #53 among counties in New York, #2,569 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 31,222

— #58 largest county in New York, #1,405 largest county nationwide

#28. Washington County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: -1,472

— #2,852 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: -2.3%

— #32 among counties in New York, #2,073 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 61,616

— #41 largest county in New York, #849 largest county nationwide

#27. Warren County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: -1,431

— #2,840 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: -2.2%

— #27 among counties in New York, #2,038 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 64,276

— #38 largest county in New York, #823 largest county nationwide

#26. Franklin County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: -1,220

— #2,766 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: -2.4%

— #33 among counties in New York, #2,079 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 50,477

— #46 largest county in New York, #983 largest county nationwide

#25. Seneca County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: -919

— #2,636 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: -2.6%

— #36 among counties in New York, #2,150 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 34,390

— #57 largest county in New York, #1,315 largest county nationwide

#24. Onondaga County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: -832

— #2,590 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: -0.2%

— #18 among counties in New York, #1,589 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 462,872

— #11 largest county in New York, #148 largest county nationwide

#23. Putnam County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: -758

— #2,539 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: -0.8%

— #20 among counties in New York, #1,730 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 98,787

— #29 largest county in New York, #601 largest county nationwide

#22. Schuyler County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: -646

— #2,446 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: -3.5%

— #43 among counties in New York, #2,334 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 17,920

— #61 largest county in New York, #1,923 largest county nationwide

#21. Montgomery County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: -643

— #2,443 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: -1.3%

— #23 among counties in New York, #1,844 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 49,302

— #47 largest county in New York, #995 largest county nationwide

#20. Lewis County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: -445

— #2,254 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: -1.6%

— #24 among counties in New York, #1,915 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 26,572

— #59 largest county in New York, #1,541 largest county nationwide

#19. Hamilton County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: -393

— #2,197 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: -8.0%

— #62 among counties in New York, #2,949 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 4,515

— #62 largest county in New York, #2,860 largest county nationwide

#18. Yates County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: -239

— #1,961 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: -0.9%

— #22 among counties in New York, #1,764 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 25,011

— #60 largest county in New York, #1,605 largest county nationwide

#17. Rensselaer County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +556

— #1,130 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +0.4%

— #15 among counties in New York, #1,488 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 159,185

— #21 largest county in New York, #410 largest county nationwide

#16. Suffolk County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +1,284

— #909 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +0.1%

— #17 among counties in New York, #1,547 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 1,483,832

— #4 largest county in New York, #25 largest county nationwide

#15. Schenectady County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +1,591

— #839 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +1.0%

— #13 among counties in New York, #1,365 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 154,859

— #22 largest county in New York, #423 largest county nationwide

#14. Tompkins County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +2,030

— #771 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +2.0%

— #12 among counties in New York, #1,205 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 102,642

— #28 largest county in New York, #587 largest county nationwide

#13. Monroe County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +2,067

— #762 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +0.3%

— #16 among counties in New York, #1,501 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 743,341

— #9 largest county in New York, #87 largest county nationwide

#12. Albany County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +2,936

— #670 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +1.0%

— #14 among counties in New York, #1,380 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 306,968

— #14 largest county in New York, #227 largest county nationwide

#11. Ontario County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +3,213

— #645 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +3.0%

— #8 among counties in New York, #1,044 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 109,511

— #26 largest county in New York, #551 largest county nationwide

#10. Orange County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +9,884

— #397 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +2.7%

— #9 among counties in New York, #1,104 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 380,085

— #12 largest county in New York, #182 largest county nationwide

#9. Saratoga County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +11,238

— #366 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +5.2%

— #2 among counties in New York, #784 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 228,502

— #17 largest county in New York, #289 largest county nationwide

#8. Staten Island

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +11,443

— #360 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +2.5%

— #10 among counties in New York, #1,131 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 474,893

— #10 largest county in New York, #145 largest county nationwide

#7. Rockland County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +18,961

— #275 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +6.2%

— #1 among counties in New York, #675 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 324,422

— #13 largest county in New York, #212 largest county nationwide

#6. Nassau County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +27,426

— #200 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +2.1%

— #11 among counties in New York, #1,201 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 1,356,509

— #6 largest county in New York, #29 largest county nationwide

#5. Westchester County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +29,484

— #184 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +3.1%

— #6 among counties in New York, #1,031 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 968,890

— #7 largest county in New York, #49 largest county nationwide

#4. Manhattan

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +48,648

— #108 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +3.1%

— #7 among counties in New York, #1,038 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 1,631,993

— #3 largest county in New York, #21 largest county nationwide

#3. Bronx County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +69,343

— #70 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +5.1%

— #3 among counties in New York, #792 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 1,435,068

— #5 largest county in New York, #27 largest county nationwide

#2. Queens County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +88,219

— #55 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +4.0%

— #5 among counties in New York, #912 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 2,287,388

— #2 largest county in New York, #11 largest county nationwide

#1. Brooklyn

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +123,192

— #35 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +5.0%

— #4 among counties in New York, #802 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 2,589,974

— #1 largest county in New York, #9 largest county nationwide