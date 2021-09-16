Fatal accident closes Route 481 from City of Fulton to Town of Volney

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred on State Route 481 north of the City of Fulton has closed a section of Route 481, according to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident happened around 11:38 a.m. on Thursday and State Route 481 is expected to be closed for several hours between the City of Fulton and County Route 57 in the Town of Volney.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office have been assisted on scene by the Volney Volunteer Fire Department, Fulton City Fire Department, Menter Ambulance, the New York State Police and the Fulton City Police Department.

