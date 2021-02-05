Fatal car accident in the town of Homer Thursday

HOMER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Cincinnatus native has died after a serious crash involving a U-Haul truck in the town of Homer Thursday.

55-year-old Michael J. Knickerbocker was driving a Chevrolet Impala traveling southwest on State Route 13 when he struck the parked truck. The truck was stopped on the shoulder of the road making deliveries.

Knickerbocker was taken to Guthrie Cortland Medical Center were he was pronounced dead.

There were two individuals inside the U-Haul. One of the individuals was in the back of the truck gathering a package at the time of the crash and was taken to Upstate Medical Center for head and neck pain.

Police are continuing to investigate this crash.