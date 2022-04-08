(WSYR-TV) — The New York State Police shared details regarding a fatal crash and fire that happened on I-81 south in Homer on Friday morning.

State police say they responded to the scene around 5:52 a.m. on Friday, April 8, after receiving a report of a tractor trailer on fire on I-81 south.

Courtesy of NYS PD

Courtesy of NYS PD

The New York State Police say that the tractor trailer driver, a 45-year-old from Trenton, N.J, drove off the roadway for an unknown reason and became stuck in trees. Police share that flames soon engulfed the tractor trailer and the man died.

The tractor trailer belonged to Granger Enterprises, Inc.

New York State Police say the scene was responded to by the department’s Commercial Vehicle Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Fire agencies included the Homer Fire Department, Preble Fire Department, and New York State Fire. The Department of Environmental Conservation, TLC Ambulance, and the County Coroner also responded to the scene.