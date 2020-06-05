1 dead after motorcycle crash in Town of Volney

VOLNEY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State police in Fulton are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on County Route 176 in the Town of Volney in Oswego County.
A preliminary investigation shows 62-year-old Richard R. Dana from Fulton lost control of his motorcycle.
It appears his kickstand came down and hit the pavement. The motorcycle then continued off the shoulder of the road and hit a telephone pole.
Dana was ejected from the motorcycle and transported to Upstate University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The investigation is ongoing as of Friday afternoon.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Entire BPD Emergency Response Team resigns in support of suspended officers
- Syracuse Community Health Center will close testing site early on Saturday
- SPD investigating after photojournalist was pushed to ground by officer
- Family Healthcast: What is the safest way to hug right now?
- WATCH: Most of CNY dry Friday evening, cooler over the weekend
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App