1 dead after motorcycle crash in Town of Volney

VOLNEY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State police in Fulton are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on County Route 176 in the Town of Volney in Oswego County.

A preliminary investigation shows 62-year-old Richard R. Dana from Fulton lost control of his motorcycle.

It appears his kickstand came down and hit the pavement. The motorcycle then continued off the shoulder of the road and hit a telephone pole.

Dana was ejected from the motorcycle and transported to Upstate University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing as of Friday afternoon.