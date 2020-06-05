Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

1 dead after motorcycle crash in Town of Volney

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

VOLNEY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State police in Fulton are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on County Route 176 in the Town of Volney in Oswego County.

A preliminary investigation shows 62-year-old Richard R. Dana from Fulton lost control of his motorcycle.

It appears his kickstand came down and hit the pavement. The motorcycle then continued off the shoulder of the road and hit a telephone pole.

Dana was ejected from the motorcycle and transported to Upstate University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing as of Friday afternoon.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected