Fatal snowmobile accident in the Town of Hastings

HASTINGS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are investigating a fatal snowmobile accident that happened Thursday afternoon in the Town of Hastings.

State Police, Central Square Fire, and Menter Ambulance were all called to Fuller Road near Meadowbrook Lane around 4:30 p.m. for an accident between a snowmobile and a pickup truck.

According to State Police, the driver of the snowmobile died from his injuries at the scene of the accident. The truck driver was uninjured. State Police say that drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be involved and are still investigating the incident.

This is a Developing Story. Check back to this story for updates as they become available.