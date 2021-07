CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Casey J. Stockton, 26, of Harford, New York, died after a fatal motorcycle accident in the City of Cortland just before 1 a.m. Sunday, State Police said.

Officials say Stockton crashed near the Port Watson bridge. They said the motorcyclist was involved in a police pursuit with members of the City of Cortland Police Department and Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies at the time of the crash.

State Police are investigating the accident.