SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On January 18, around 10:18 a.m., Syracuse Police officers were sent to the Salvation Army Family Shelter on 749 South Warren Street over a suicidal missing person.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with the staff who told them that 21-year-old Alice Fenton left with her five-month-old child the previous day and had not returned. The staff expressed that they were concerned because Fenton had made suicidal remarks on her Facebook page.

Following, SPD began an endangered missing person investigation, with help from the public.

According to SPD, later the same day, at 4:15 p.m., officers received information that Fenton had returned to the Salvation Army Family Shelter. An officer responded to that location and found the mother, but not the child.

SPD continued to look within the area for the missing child.

At 4:40 p.m., officers found the child abandoned at Salt City Market.

Later on, SPD learned that the five-month-old’s father, 26-year-old Justin Hughes, was the one who had taken the child, left her at the market and then fled.

SPD was not able to locate Hughes.

A warrant was requested for Hughes:

Assault in the Third Degree

Criminal Contempt in the First Degree

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

The child’s mother, Fenton, was taken to a local hospital and treated for injuries from a previous physical domestic dispute with Hughes.

As for the child, the five-month-old was taken to a local hospital and then given to Child Protective Services.

The SPD would like to thank the swift response from Officers and the community which led to a successful conclusion in this case.