BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — More than two weeks before 51-year-old Christopher Wood killed himself and his 14-year-old daughter, Ava, in an apparent murder-suicide, he legally purchased the shotgun that was used during the tragic incident.

Tom Newton, a spokesman for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, confirms to NewsChannel 9 that Christopher Wood purchased the gun on January 4, 2023, and he did not need a permit for the weapon because it was a shotgun.

On January 20, Baldwinsville Police found both Christopher and Ava Wood dead inside their home on Triangle Place in Baldwinsville.