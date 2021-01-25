Father of 2 abducted children facing kidnapping, burglary, robbery charges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The father of two children who were forcibly taken from their home on January 18 is now facing charges in connection to the abduction.

Dimitri Cash Sr., 29, was booked into the Monroe County Jail Saturday morning with $100,000 bail and $300,000 bond. He is charged with Robbery 2nd degree, Kidnapping 2nd degree, and Burglary 1st degree. He is due in court Thursday.

The children were found safe in Alabama on January 21.

Greece Police say Kimara Pluviose, 32, was also arrested in connection to the abductions of Shekeria and Dimitri Cash Jr. She is also charged with Kidnapping 2nd degree, Burglary 1st degree, and Robbery 2nd degree.

Pluviose is being held at a facility in Montgomery, Alabama. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Last year, after ‘forcibly removing’ his son from Autumn Lane Elementary School, Cash was charged with two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child – A Misdemeanor, two counts of Criminal Contempt 2nd degree – A Misdemeanor, one count of Custodial Interference 2nd degree – A Misdemeanor, one count of Reckless Endangerment 2nd degree – A Misdemeanor, and one count of Harassment 2nd degree – Violation.

This is a developing story, News 8 will provide updates as they become available.