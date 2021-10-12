Father of overdose victim helps ensure millions of dollars from opioid lawsuits go directly to fighting epidemic

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Attorney General Letitia James visited Syracuse and Utica Tuesday, bringing big-value checks that represent the millions of dollars coming to Central New York from pharmaceutical companies that settled for their role in the opioid epidemic.

Negotiations with companies Johnson & Johnson, McKesson, Cardinal Health, and Amerisource Bergen will result in up to $36 million dollars for the Central New York region.

Dennis Gregg, whose step-daughter from Cazenovia suffered permanent brain damage from an overdose, helped fight for the state law that requires any funding resulting from lawsuits to fight the crisis specifically, as opposed to doing into the state’s general fund.

Total values are approximate, as final payouts are based on how many counties of New York agree to the terms. These approximated values are listed below: