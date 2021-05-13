Father of woman charged with murder at Skyline Apartment speaks out

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There is word from the parents of the woman charged with murdering an elderly woman at Skyline Apartments. Victoria Afet, 23, was back in court Thursday. This time, she was arraigned on an unrelated charge of robbery.

She was in court, but her attorney entered a not guilty plea on her behalf. Cameras were not allowed in court once again. This robbery charge was from a February 18th incident where authorities said she committed a strong-arm robbery of a 74-year-old woman which also took place at Skyline Apartments. This court appearance was more subdued than her previous appearance. In the past, she pulled the fire alarm. Just last month, she was escorted by deputies wearing full riot gear and she was restrained in a chair.

Thursday it was just one deputy in normal uniform. Afet was in a wheelchair but was not restrained like before. The judge did warn her that if she did anything to disrupt the court, he would have her removed immediately. Court proceeded with no issues.

Her father, Pothwei Bangoshoth, said hearing what she’s accused of and charged with has been painful. He said doesn’t believe she did the things she’s accused of.

“What information we get is always from the media. And a lot of it sounds like not true. And we lack in communication with her, by any means. Whether we call the Justice Center, we want her to call us. We’re not getting anything. So it makes it difficult for us to understand what is really happening,” said Bangoshoth.

He last spoke with her in April. “She was telling me I am in box. Every time, they don’t take me out and when I come out, I come back next day or the same day, they bring me back to the box,” Bangoshoth “So, I don’t feel good at all. Nothing I really like to hear or see.”

A second mental health exam showed Afet is competent to stand trial. She is being held without bail and is due back in court in June.