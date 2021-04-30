Fauci congratulates alma-mater Cornell University on 1 million tests administered

FILE PHOTO: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies during the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 31, 2020. (Kevin Dietsch/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo)

ITHACA, N.Y.(WSYR-TV)–  A Central New York university is getting praise from one of the nation’s top infectious disease experts. Dr. Anthony Fauci had a few kind words to share with his alma-mater, Cornell University after they administered their 1 millionth COVID-test. 

School leaders credit getting back into the classroom and limiting the spread in the greater community to their robust testing and contact tracing programs. 

Fauci wrote a letter to those involved with Cornell’s COVID-19 testing effort. writing in part: 

“An effort of this scale could only have been achieved through the diligence and skill of hundreds of people working together, and I applaud each and every one of you for your contributions to fighting this pandemic.”

