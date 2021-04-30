Fauci congratulates alma-mater Cornell University on 1 million tests administered

ITHACA, N.Y.(WSYR-TV)– A Central New York university is getting praise from one of the nation’s top infectious disease experts. Dr. Anthony Fauci had a few kind words to share with his alma-mater, Cornell University after they administered their 1 millionth COVID-test.
School leaders credit getting back into the classroom and limiting the spread in the greater community to their robust testing and contact tracing programs.
Fauci wrote a letter to those involved with Cornell’s COVID-19 testing effort. writing in part:
“An effort of this scale could only have been achieved through the diligence and skill of hundreds of people working together, and I applaud each and every one of you for your contributions to fighting this pandemic.”