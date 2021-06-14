Fayetteville Board of Trustees decides to hold off on decision for cannabis dispensaries

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Fayetteville Board of Trustees took no action on Monday on whether to opt out of licensing and establishing retail cannabis dispensaries in the village.

In the end, they decided to leave the public hearing on the matter open.

Those on the board say there are still many unanswered questions when it comes to dispensaries and further details that village Mayor Mark Olsen says need to be worked out.

Olsen said if the village were to do nothing, it would become law and dispensaries would be allowed to operate.

“If we opt out and we pass this and it passes or fails no matter what. These dispensaries aren’t happening till the end of 2022 at the earliest. Probably 2023 could be 2024 by the time the state gets all this done ’cause there’s a ton of stuff that has to be done,” Olson said.

If the village were to opt out, a vote would be held on the matter this coming March.