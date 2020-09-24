Fayetteville Elementary School teacher tests positive for COVID-19, school will go to remote learning Friday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — All students at Fayetteville Elementary School will be learning remotely Friday, after a teacher tested positive for COVID-19.

The district says they are following all guidance provided by the Onondaga County Department of Health. 

With school being closed on Monday in observance of Yom Kippur, Fayetteville Elementary School will resume with their hybrid learning model on Tuesday, September 29.  

F-M High School returns to in-person learning on Friday, after it was announced on Wednesday that a student tested positive for the virus.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected