Fayetteville Elementary School teacher tests positive for COVID-19, school will go to remote learning Friday

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — All students at Fayetteville Elementary School will be learning remotely Friday, after a teacher tested positive for COVID-19.
The district says they are following all guidance provided by the Onondaga County Department of Health.
With school being closed on Monday in observance of Yom Kippur, Fayetteville Elementary School will resume with their hybrid learning model on Tuesday, September 29.
F-M High School returns to in-person learning on Friday, after it was announced on Wednesday that a student tested positive for the virus.
