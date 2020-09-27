Fayetteville Elementary will learn remotely for an entire week after 5 more staff members test positive for COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — What started as just two staff members testing positive for COVID-19, has now blossomed to seven at Fayetteville Elementary school, and the school will be forced to learn remotely next week.

According to the school district’s website, the Onondaga County Health Department is forcing Fayetteville Elementary School to learn remotely for the entire week beginning Tuesday, September 29 after five more staff members recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The school district already has Monday, September 28 off in observance of Yom Kippur.

Six additional staff members and four students at the elementary school have also been put into a mandatory quarantine after possibly being exposed to the virus.

The department of health believes the spread was limited, and the custodial staff continues to clean and disinfect the building to prevent any further spread.

Fayetteville Elementary hopes they can reopen for in-person learning on Monday, October 5 with Cohort A reporting to school that day.

Fayetteville Elementary will still be used as a meal pick-up location on Monday and Wednesday. Fayetteville Elementary families will be able to pick up meals from 9:45-10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, September 29. Meals are available to any family, regardless of income. To enroll in the program, email catering@fmschools.org.

The school district says they will continue to update the situation via SchoolMessenger and the school district’s website.

All other schools in the Fayetteville-Manlius School District will continue with their hybrid learning model as scheduled on Tuesday, September 29. This includes Wellwood Middle School, which was closed Friday after a teacher tested positive for COVID-19.