Daily White House COVID-19 briefing
Fayetteville Farmers Market open, but with changes due to COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Fayetteville Farmers Market is giving Central New Yorkers the chance to buy local, with a couple of changes.

Just like grocery stores are an essential business, Farmers Markets allow shoppers to find fresh produce that’s grown close to home.

This market is normally inside during the colder months, but they have moved outside to create space for social distancing.

“I just think it’s really important to support our local farmers and vendors local business is suffering and it’s really important to support that in times like this as best as we can,” said shopper Kate McNally.

The market is open in Towne Center every other Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

