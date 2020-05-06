Fayetteville Farmers Market to begin summer season on Thursday

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Farmers Markets have been deemed an essential food source for many New Yorkers and on Thursday, the Fayetteville Farmers Market kicks off its summer season.

But, now there are some changes that you will need to be aware of before going shopping. First, they are asking all customers to please wear a mask.

All booths will be spaced a good distance apart to help with social distancing. There will also be no cloth tablecloths. They will have either vinyl, plastic or bare tables to allow for the sanitization between customers.

Customers have been asked to not touch the products and let the vendors do it.

They will be putting out a small amount of product and will replace as need. There will also be no sampling of the foods.

The vendors will also change gloves between transactions where germs may spread, like money transactions.

Many of the vendors will use tape lines to help with social distancing. There will also be hand-washing stations and hand sanitizer available.

All prepared foods will be pre-packaged and, when possible, fruits and vegetables will be pre-bagged.

There will also be vendors who will allow orders to be placed in advance to allow for a quicker pickup.

If possible, customers are asked to use a credit card instead of cash. And, as always, be patient as these new rules take effect.