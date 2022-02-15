FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Kohl’s has announced that they will add a new Sephora at Kohl’s experience to their Fayetteville location this year. These Sephoras are 2,500 square foot beauty experiences inside of Kohl’s that mimic the look and feel of a freestanding Sephora.

The Fayetteville Kohl’s is among 400 new locations to add a Sephora in 2022, joining 200 that were introduced in 2021. At Sephora at Kohl’s locations, customers can expect the signature Sephora experience with curated selections of makeup, skincare, hair, and fragrance brands.

You can use the interactive map below to see where the new 400 locations will be added.