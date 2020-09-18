Fayetteville man accused of sexually abusing a ‘physically helpless’ individual

(WSYR-TV) — A Fayetteville man has been arrested after he was accused of sexually abusing a “physically helpless” individual.

On Thursday around 4 p.m., the Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Michael Hoalcraft, 24, of Fayetteville, for sexual abuse in the first degree and forcible touching.

Hoalcraft has been accused of subjecting another individual to unwanted sexual contact while the individual was “physically helpless,” according to police.

He was arraigned at the Seneca County CAP Court and ordered to pre-trial release.

He has to appear in the Seneca Falls Town Court at a later date and time to answer for the charges.

A stay-away order of protection has been issued to the victim, according to police.