FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For over 24 years, Robert O’Connor served as the lead Congressional Volunteer for AARP N.Y., in Onondaga County. To reward his efforts, AARP presented him with their highest award for community service.

O’Connor, from Fayetteville, was presented with the 2022 Andrus Award for Community Service at a luncheon in Syracuse.

O’Connor worked endlessly at the state and national level, devoting his time to empowering New Yorkers to choose how they live as they age.

As a former leader in the aging area, he brought insight and wisdom to AARP activities.

“Not only is Bob exemplifying the AARP motto to serve, not to be served but he lives and breathes it. As a lead volunteer, he has transposed his life experience in advocating on behalf of 50-plus NYers with intention. He provides a local voice for older New Yorkers and connects with stakeholders about the issues that are most important to the 50+,” said Beth Finkel, AARP New York State Director. “He has answered AARP’s call to be a wise friend and a fierce defender. His unwavering commitment to older adults is inspirational and has been his purpose since the 1970s.”

He helped lead numerous voter education initiatives and was active in obtaining 1000’s of signatures on petitions directed at legislative leaders at the state and national level.

“Volunteers are the backbone of AARP. Bob’s work exemplifies the difference a volunteer can make for all AARP members and all older New Yorkers,” said James O’Neal, AARP’s State President. “I am honored to be working alongside him.”

Working on many issue campaigns for AARP, O’Connor helped with preserving increasing funds for home and community-based services, Social Security, making prescription drugs more affordable and creating livable communities for people of all ages.

“Bob has been our rock, our go-to, our reliable one-stop advocate for many years,” said David McNally, AARP NY’s Director of Government Affairs and Advocacy. His background in aging and long-term care, his enthusiasm for organizing and planning, and his dedication to AARP’ motto—to serve, not to be served—has been and continues to be an inspiration to me in my many years of working and knowing Bob. For years, Bob has fought the good fights to protect, defend, and strengthen programs important older New Yorkers, their families, and their communities.”