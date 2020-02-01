Fayetteville man wins trip to the Super Bowl

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After five months of waiting, a Fayetteville man is finally getting his chance to go to the Super Bowl.

Back in August, Peter Cantalupe won a pair of tickets as part of a rewards package with Turning Stone Casino.

At first, Cantalupe thought he was invited to place a bet at the opening of the sportsbook.

“But, when I went out there, and they announced that I had won, ya know, a package for the Super Bowl,” said Cantalupe. “it floored me, because it’s just something I’ve always wanted to do in my life.”

Cantalupe said he will be taking his wife with him.