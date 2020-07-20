Fayetteville-Manlius Board of Education holding board meeting Monday night

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Executive says it was a mistake for the Fayetteville-Manlius football team to hold workouts not authorized by the district and not allowed by the state. That is a harsher stand than he took last week when he was focused on the county’s contact investigation into the workouts.

On Monday night, there will be a scheduled meeting to discuss the district’s reopening plan. The superintendent wouldn’t tell NewsChannel 9 if the football team will be discussed, but we’ll be listening as soon as the meeting opens to the public.

The district is investigating and questioning the head football coach for organizing workouts with about 20 members of the varsity and junior varsity teams three times in the past two weeks. After the first two sessions, an assistant coach tested positive for coronavirus.

“So if it wasn’t allowed by the state guidance, they shouldn’t have done it. That was a mistake. Here on Thursday, I wasn’t aware of what was the vent, I was more concerned with did you have a lot of young people around someone who was positive, and were they all direct contacts? Meaning we gotta do a lot of contact tracing and quarantining. We were very confident after I got briefed. Did we do a thorough investigation and is everybody who had direct contact during that period of time in quarantine?” Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said.