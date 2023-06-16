SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Caps and gowns were the fashion Friday night at SRC Arena. Fayetteville-Manlius High School holding its seventieth commencement for the class of 2023.

A memorable night for students at F-M High School, as they walked across stage earning their diplomas, ready to take on that next chapter.

It was a packed house filled with excitement and cheering. Friends, family and staff celebrated this year’s graduating class as F-M students earned their high school diplomas Friday night at SRC Arena at OCC. A degree they’ve worked four years to get, finally now in their hands. Closing a chapter filled with a lot of studying, dedication and even life lessons as they embark on a new journey.

“I feel like I worked very hard this year and I give myself a lot of credit and I give everybody else credit,” said Christina Martin, class of 2023 F-M graduate.

“I know it sounds kind of cheesy but some of the friends that I made here and some of my teachers too I’ll really miss you know, they made my experience at FM really memorable and special, and I’ll miss them a lot,” said Kaelem Michael, class of 2023 F-M graduate.

Congratulations to the class of 2023!