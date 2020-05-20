Interactive Maps

Fayetteville-Manlius Class of 2020 celebrated with a parade

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — More celebrations for high school seniors. Fayetteville-Manlius buses, police, and other cars drove around town on Tuesday to give the class of 2020 a shout out. Congratulations to all you seniors!

