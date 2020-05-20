Fayetteville-Manlius Class of 2020 celebrated with a parade

CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- The Oneida Indian Nation chose to close its casinos back in March when the coronavirus struck Central New York. Now, they're getting ready for a phased reopening of those facilities.

June 10th is the date they are eyeing and the reopening involves all three of their casinos, including the Yellow Brick Road Casino, Point Place, and Turning Stone. They're calling this process "safer together" and it will rely on health and safety data in Central New York.