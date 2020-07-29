Fayetteville-Manlius ends investigation into football workouts

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Fayetteville-Manlius Central School District has concluded its investigation into unauthorized football team workouts that violated state coronavirus restrictions.

NewsChannel 9 was the first to report two weeks ago that a member of the coaching staff, who tested positive for COVID-19, may have infected players at the workouts.

In a statement, the district says it has reminded its coaching staff that they are not allowed to organize athletic events.

While the administration won’t say if the coaches were disciplined, they don’t appear to have been fired. The Board of Education has to publicly vote to remove employees.

Superintendent Craig Tice wouldn’t do an interview at the conclusion of the investigation, but in a statement, writes:

“While the district cannot comment on personnel matters, we want the community to know that we have investigated this matter and have made clear to our coaching staff that the state currently is not allowing organized district-connected athletic activities.”

About 20 players and four adults participated in the workouts, according to the district’s investigation.

The workouts focused on conditioning and calisthenics and the superintendent was told that social distancing protocols were used and masks were worn.

