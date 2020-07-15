Fayetteville-Manlius football coach tests positive for COVID-19 after holding team workouts

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Fayetteville-Manlius School District is investigating how many student-athletes may have come in contact with a football coach who tested positive for COVID-19 at team workouts.

In a statement, the district confirms a staff member, who was in contact with students off district property, recently tested positive for coronavirus.

NewsChannel 9 obtained text messages that appear to be sent by the head football coach to a group of players.

The first message from Sunday, July 12 reads, “FM HS Football 202: This week’s workout in addition to Mon & Wed workouts at Mill Run (6:15 to 7:30).”

Then Tuesday, the coach sent another message to the same group: “FM HS Football 202: Team – Coach [redacted] tested positive for Covid today – no organized workouts for at least two weeks – this is why we wear masks n distance.”

NewsChannel 9 redacted the infected coach’s name to protect his health privacy.

Mill Run refers to a park managed by the Village of Manlius.

While the latest state guidelines still restrict school districts from hosting or organizing athletic activities, club sports and some workouts are allowed with proper social distancing and mask-wearing when appropriate.

F-M administrators have not said if the district was aware of or approved the workout, or if proper guidelines were followed.

According to the district, an investigation is underway to find out which students may have been infected. Administrators will then contact those students so their families can reach out to healthcare providers.

The school district has also been in contact with the Onondaga County Health Department.

