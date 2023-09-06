MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As students head back to school in Central New York, some might be noticing new changes regarding the usage of their cell phones in school.

At the beginning of September, the Auburn City School District announced they are cracking down on cell phones, and now Fayetteville-Manlius High School is following suit.

On Friday, Aug. 25, Fayetteville-Manlius High School sent out a letter to parents, informing them of the school’s new cell phone policy.

According to the school, the new policy states that cell phones, including all functions in the phone like cameras and all other applications, are prohibited in the following areas:

Classrooms

Science Labs

Restrooms

Counseling Center

All Physical Education Areas

All School Office Areas

Cell phones are prohibited unless expressly permitted by a staff member for educational purposes, says the school.

Fayetteville-Manlius High School Principal Ray Kilmer said that the school believes these changes will improve the environment for all, even though it will be an adjustment for staff and students.

“As has been reported nationally, we have noticed the negative effect of cell phone use on our student’s academic performance, attention, and social and emotional health. To try to address these concerns, the faculty and staff came together last spring to discuss the use of cell phones in the high school and crafted a policy that we believe will help to create a more conducive environment,” said Kilmer.

The only areas where cell phones are permitted are in the school cafeteria during lunch periods, during a student’s Wellness Break (classroom only), in the Senior privilege foyer and school hallways during the passing period only.

Once a student enters their classroom or any cellphone-prohibited area during the school day, they need to silence their cell phones and put them away. All classrooms will also have a cell phone “caddy” to be used at the teacher’s discretion.

Students can also use cell phones to listen to music and support academic purposes in the library and study halls.

Kilmer says if students break this rule then there will be consequences, following the listed disciplinary actions:

First Offense The device will be confiscated and held in the office until the end of the school day. The student may pick up their phone following a behavioral contract review of this policy at the end of the school day in the main office.

Second Offense The device will be confiscated and the student will serve detention.

Third Offense An Administrator will establish parent contact and the confiscated device will remain in

the main office until it is picked up by a parent or guardian. The student will serve a 5 p.m. detention.



For more information on the cell phone policy, click here.

If any parents or students have questions on the policy, they can click here for the high school’s FAQ guide here.