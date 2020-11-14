Fayetteville-Manlius High School grad to appear on Supermarket Sweep

(WSYR-TV) — A Central New York woman is set to appear on the ABC game show Supermarket Sweep this weekend.

Amy Bertram is a 2008 graduate of Fayetteville-Manlius High School. She and her teammate will see if they have what it takes to beat the others and win it all!

Catch Amy’s appearance on Supermarket Sweep with Leslie Jones on Sunday at 8 p.m. on NewsChannel 9.

