(WSYR-TV) — The Fayetteville-Manlius School District will have an extra police presence at its high school Tuesday after the Superintendent said it received a threat.

Craig Tice wrote to parents Monday that an individual sent a message to the district’s “Let’s Talk Anonymous Tips” online portal where the high school was named. So, they will have additional police on campus, and will “strongly discourage the use of backpacks tomorrow.” All bags could be searched Tuesday, which is the last day of school for high school students.

Tice said although the message was vague, they will take it seriously.

“School officials have collaborated with the Town of Manlius Police Department and our school district instructional technology department to assist law enforcement as they investigate. The Manlius police department will lead any further investigation,” Tice wrote.

This is the second threat for the district in as many weeks. Eagle Hill Middle School received an emailed threat last week.

Below is the full letter from Superintendent Rice sent to parent Monday: