(WSYR-TV) — The Fayetteville-Manlius School District will have an extra police presence at its high school Tuesday after the Superintendent said it received a threat.
Craig Tice wrote to parents Monday that an individual sent a message to the district’s “Let’s Talk Anonymous Tips” online portal where the high school was named. So, they will have additional police on campus, and will “strongly discourage the use of backpacks tomorrow.” All bags could be searched Tuesday, which is the last day of school for high school students.
Tice said although the message was vague, they will take it seriously.
“School officials have collaborated with the Town of Manlius Police Department and our school district instructional technology department to assist law enforcement as they investigate. The Manlius police department will lead any further investigation,” Tice wrote.
This is the second threat for the district in as many weeks. Eagle Hill Middle School received an emailed threat last week.
Below is the full letter from Superintendent Rice sent to parent Monday:
Dear F-M families,
I want to make you aware that at approximately 1:15 p.m. today, an individual who had an alleged safety concern sent a message to the district’s Let’s Talk “Anonymous Tips” online communications portal.
Because the anonymous author named F-M High School as the location of the incident, the message was automatically forwarded to school personnel who immediately notified the building’s School Information Resource Officers, who were supervising school dismissal.
While the message was extremely vague, we are taking it seriously. School officials have collaborated with the Town of Manlius Police Department and our school district instructional technology department to assist law enforcement as they investigate. The Manlius police department will lead any further investigation.
Because it is an active police investigation, I am unable to forward or share any specific details related to the message. However, at this time, we have no reason to believe that a viable and credible threat to student and staff safety exists.
Out of an abundance of caution, there will be an additional police presence at F-M High School. School officials are strongly discouraging the use of backpacks tomorrow as it is the last day of classes at F-M High School. Any backpack that is brought to the high school by a student may be subject to search by school personnel in accordance with Board of Education Policy #7330.
As always, we are encouraging everyone if they see or hear something concerning, to say something, whether it is to a trusted adult or an administrator. Our Let’s Talk Anonymous Tips feature is always available as another option for sharing information.
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me.
Thank you for your attention in this matter.
Sincerely,
Craig J. Tice, Ph.D.
Superintendent of Schools