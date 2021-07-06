Fayetteville-Manlius School board meeting garners debate about Critical Race Theory in the classroom

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The plan to create a more inclusive school community in the Fayetteville Manlius district is creating quite a division. The debate is over whether Critical Race Theory belongs in the classroom.

People spoke out on the issue at Tuesday’s board meeting. The district has been working for about a year on ways to create a more welcoming, inclusive school community for all.

“There’s a reason our kid get along,” said one parent. “It’s because they don’t look at race as how one is defined. I say, teach children reading, writing and arithmetic, science, all the normal studies that you teach them. Let the parents teach our children values.”

Another parent said: “By increasing the exposure of our children to multiple perspectives and creating environments where they can have meaningful dialogue, discussions and debates, we’re creating, helping to create them into well rounded thoughtful, compassionate individuals capable of critical thought and empathy.”

No vote was taken. The State Board of Regents has created a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Policy and expects schools and colleges to develop their own policies and practices on the topic.