Fayetteville-Manlius School District meets to discuss reopening plans

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There are less than two weeks from the state deciding whether schools will open and a long list of regulations have been rolled out by the state education and health departments.

“We want the staff here and we want them working, but some of them will choose to take some leave.”

These are the types of conversations being had all across the state.

Fayetteville-Manlius is in the same situation as every other school district in New York. School boards and superintendents are all getting together to try and come up with a plan for when schools open and what would happen if they have to stay closed.

On a Zoom call Monday, much was discussed about what it will take for school at F-M: Transportation, meals, and providing masks. F-M estimates 300,000 masks will be needed.

Schools got all the info they needed last week, but it is a quick turnaround to try and come up with a plan to make in-person learning work. There’s no cookie-cutter way to go about it.

East Syracuse Minoa has 150 people made up of staff and some students giving input on their plan. Other schools are going with different methods.

Ultimately, all of them are coming up with a plan to meet all these guidelines and for several contingencies.

“We want to open schools and do it safely and if parents want to keep their kids home, they are allowed to do that as well,” said Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon.

All schools need a plan for the beginning of August. That’s when the state will decide if and when kids can return to school.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Josh Martin on Twitter @JoshMartinNC9.