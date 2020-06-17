Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Fayetteville-Manlius seniors sent off in style

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Seniors at Fayetteville-Manlius were sent off in style on Tuesday!

The school organized a social distanced parade to honor its graduation class and give them a well-earned goodbye.

Manlius Police even provided an escort as a bus and family’s cars were decked out to celebrate everyone who is graduating!

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected