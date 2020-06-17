Fayetteville-Manlius seniors sent off in style

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Seniors at Fayetteville-Manlius were sent off in style on Tuesday!
The school organized a social distanced parade to honor its graduation class and give them a well-earned goodbye.
Manlius Police even provided an escort as a bus and family’s cars were decked out to celebrate everyone who is graduating!
