FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Manlius Police were sent to 222 West Franklin Street in the Village of Fayetteville on April 25, around 5:53 p.m., after a report of an unconscious person in the road.

At the scene, police found a 16-year-old in the road with a head injury.

From what police could gather, it appeared that the victim was hanging onto a 2010 Subaru Impreza that was traveling west on West Franklin Street.

The victim then lost control and fell, resulting in the injury.

“Fayetteville Fire Department and EMS, who were already on scene, provided immediate medical care and transported him to Upstate Hospital where he remains in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit on life-support,” said Chief Jason Cassalia.

The victim has been identified as a Junior at Fayetteville-Manlius High School.

The Town of Manlius Police Department says they have been and will remain in contact with the Fayetteville-Manlius School District regarding the incident. The Fayetteville-Manlius Central School District school counseling team is continuing to provide support and counseling services for the entire school community.

The driver of the vehicle is a 17-year-old male who is also a student at F-M. The driver did stop and call the police.

No charges have been filed against him at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Town of Manlius Police Department at (315)-682-2212 between the hours of 8:00 am and 4:00 pm and ask for Investigator Sparks.

You can also call their TIPS line at 315-682-8673 or email them at TIPS@manliuspolice.org and reference DR# 23-264225.

The investigation is ongoing.