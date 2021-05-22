Fayetteville Manlius students holding a phone-a-thon in place of their yearly dance marathon fundraiser, and they’re looking for donations

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Each year Fayetteville Manlius students host their well known Dance Marathon fundraiser to raise money for Camp Good Days, a summer camp for children affected by cancer.

Because of COVID-19, FM students are hosting a Phone-A-Thon from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday and are asking everyone to call in to donate.

The Student Council is running a seven hour live stream on YouTube with entertaining activities from students.

Typically, Dance Marathon raises over $100,000, according to school officials. Last year the event was cancelled due to COVID just a week before it was supposed to take place. 

To donate, you can call (315) 692-1015. Community members can also drop off donations at the high school.

