Fayetteville-Manlius students step in to help shovel driveway Local News Posted: Feb 4, 2021 / 05:58 PM EST / Updated: Feb 4, 2021 / 05:58 PM EST (WSYR-TV) — Acts of kindness came from Fayetteville-Manlius students this week. After a Manlius couple fell ill with COVID-19, some student-athletes stepped in to help shovel. The couple gave a wave and socially distanced thanks from their window.
