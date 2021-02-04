Fayetteville-Manlius students step in to help shovel driveway

(WSYR-TV) — Acts of kindness came from Fayetteville-Manlius students this week.

After a Manlius couple fell ill with COVID-19, some student-athletes stepped in to help shovel.

The couple gave a wave and socially distanced thanks from their window.

