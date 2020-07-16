Fayetteville-Manlius district didn’t authorize football team workouts

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three workouts organized by Fayetteville-Manlius varsity football coaches were not sanctioned by district administrators, according to superintendent Craig Tice.

NewsChannel 9 was first to report Wednesday that a member of the coaching staff, who tested positive for COVID-19, may have infected players at the workouts.

An investigation by the district’s athletic director reveals three different workouts happened on Monday, July 6, Wednesday, July 8 and Monday, July 13. The scheduled workout for Wednesday, July 15 was cancelled after the coach tested positive, according to text messages obtained by NewsChannel 9.

The first message, apparently from the varsity team’s head coach on Sunday, July 12 includes a link to a workout regiment and reads, “FM HS Football 202: This week’s workout in addition to Mon & Wed workouts at Mill Run (6:15 to 7:30).”

Then Tuesday, the coach sent another message to the same group: “FM HS Football 202: Team – Coach [redacted] tested positive for Covid today – no organized workouts for at least two weeks – this is why we wear masks n distance.”

NewsChannel 9 redacted the infected coach’s name to protect his health privacy.

About 20 players and four adults participated in the workouts, according to the district’s investigation. The workouts focused on conditioning and calisthenics and the superintendent was told that social distancing protocols were were used and masks were worn.

The superintendent would not say what kind of penalty could be imposed on the coaches, citing privacy over personnel matters.