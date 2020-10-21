Fayetteville-Manlius to hold forums to discuss results of study to move back start times for schools

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Fayetteville-Manlius Central School District will be holding forums to discuss changing start times at schools. The forums will be held on the following dates via Zoom:

Monday, October 26 at 2 p.m.

Wednesday, October 28 at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, October 30 at 11 a.m.

You must click here to register for one of the forums.

In spring 2019, the F-M Board of Education tasked Daniel Lewin of the Children’s National Health System and his colleagues to explore the potential benefits and challenges of changing F-M’s school start times so that high school students start classes later.

Research has shown that biological sleep patterns shift toward later times for both sleeping and waking during adolescence, meaning it is natural to not be able to fall asleep before 11 p.m., according to the National Sleep Foundation. And teens need about 8-10 hours of sleep each night to function their best, according to the foundation.

“We know what the research says,” F-M Superintendent Craig J. Tice said. “Our study has been focused on whether a change like this is right for our district and community.”

Lewin and his colleagues shared a report with the district based on 34 interviews and group discussions with a number of district stakeholders, including students, staff, parents, and board members. In fall 2019, they conducted an online survey to gather more feedback and shared a report of those findings with the district.

The meetings will be recorded and uploaded to F-M’s YouTube channel for anyone who doesn’t get the opportunity to participate. In addition, the district is opening its Let’s Talk! online communication platform so parents and guardians can submit feedback on this topic directly to the district.