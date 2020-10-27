Fayetteville-Manlius Turkey Trot going virtual this year

(WSYR-TV) — The Fayetteville-Manlius Turkey Trot is going virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a flyer, you can walk, trot or run any day from now until Thanksgiving Day. You can also do this at any time you would like and from anywhere in the world.

If you would like to register, it is $20 per person. Your registration must be received on or before Nov. 15 to receive a COVID-19 Edition Turkey Trot T-Shirt.

You can register for the event online by clicking here. Online registration closes on Nov. 26 at Noon.

You can also mail your registration in to:

Carey Lorraine

4424 Swissvale Dr.

Manlius, NY 13104

If you would like to get a T-shirt through mailing in your registration then payment must be received by Nov. 13.

You can pick up your T-shirt on Wednesday, Nov. 25 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the high school snack shack by the turf field.

Proceeds from the virtual fundraiser will benefit F-M sports programs.