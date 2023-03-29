FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Fayetteville massage therapist has been arrested after forcibly touching two clients.

On Tuesday, March 28, Onondaga County Abused Person Unit Detectives arrested 37-year-old John Rodriquez.

Rodriguez was arrested for forcibly touching two clients while giving them a massage as a licensed massage therapist, at Massage Envy, on Town Drive in Fayetteville.

Rodriguez was charged with:

Two counts of NYS PL 130.52 – Class A Misdemeanor

Two women have come forward and the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Abused Persons Unit believes there are more victims says Onondaga County Sheriff’s office.

You can contact the Abused Person Unit at 315-435-3092 if you have any information regarding this case or want to report a crime.