Fayetteville mayor talks about quarantining after Binghamton mayor tests positive

(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh is technically under voluntary quarantine since it is too early in the contact tracing investigation for the county to have sent any mandatory quarantines.

Fayetteville’s Mark Olson is one of the mayors who are quarantined after he was in the room where Binghamton’s mayor may have spread COVID-19. NewsChannel 9 spoke with Olson over a Zoom call on Thursday.

“I feel good and I feel sorry for the mayor of Binghamton and his family and what they’re going through,” said Olson.

Since the Village of Fayetteville is much smaller than bigger cities, Olson has a day job: as vice president for a restaurant equipment company. On his way to work on Thursday morning, he got a call from the deputy county executive.

“I am very glad the system is working well,” said Olson. “I got the phone call and within 20 minutes I was on my way to get tested. Tested within the half hour, home quarantined within an hour.”

He will soon get more guidance from the health department, which is working with counterparts across the state to figure out how close he and each of his colleagues were to the virus.

NewsChannel 9 asked Olson what will happen now with the continuity of the Fayetteville government. He said, “We have a deputy mayor, in contact with him already. He will run day-to-day operations.”

Olson plans to join a village meeting on Monday through Zoom from his basement, which is where he will work and sleep to keep distance from his wife.

“It can happen to anybody at any time, anywhere,” Olson said. “When they say wear the masks, sanitize, wash hands, please practice that.”

A reminder from the mayors to the president: No one is immune, whether they follow the rules or not.